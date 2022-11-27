Wangaratta's Joe Richards is closing in on becoming the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest AFL bolter in 20 years.
The first round of the AFL Draft will be held on Monday night, with the rest Tuesday night, while the Rookie Draft is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
It's extremely rare for O and M players not aligned to the junior representative league or VFL competition to be selected, with Karl Norman drafted by Carlton in 2002 after a stunning season with Wangaratta Rovers.
"He's already become a well-known name in the AFL world, every club's had a very good hard look at him," AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.
Sheehan has been involved with every draft since its inception in 1986 and has therefore seen thousands of emerging players.
"He (Richards) is a young man who can bounce the ball on his left-hand side and kick the ball on his left foot and he can also bounce it on his right-hand side and kick on his right," Sheehan praised of the unique skill.
"He's so beautifully balanced and when he gets up around goal, he can go either way and doesn't miss."
While Richards has grabbed the AFL spotlight, two Murray Bushrangers are also being targeted, including Ollie Holands, who clocked the equal quickest time at the Draft Combine with a sizzling five minutes and 54 seconds for two kms.
"It wasn't just a fantastic time, but also race," Sheehan recalled of his exciting battle with Bendigo Pioneers' Jason Gillbee.
"Ollie runs his opponents into the ground by the end of the game.
"He can play well on the inside where he wins his own ball, but he can also play on the outside and be the running man on the outside.
"He starred in the last two games at the National Championships and was All-Australian, you look pretty bullet-proof to play at AFL level when you've ticked all those boxes."
And Rovers' explosive forward Brayden George had a superb start to the year, before suffering two knee injuries, undergoing a reconstruction.
"He'll find a place, but often it's a club that's got a couple of choices in a bracket where clubs might think they will take the fit one and one that's still recovering," Sheehan observed.
Fellow Bushies' Caleb Mitchell, Ryan Eyers and Toby Murray are also in contention.
