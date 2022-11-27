Sharks' A-grade women have sealed the biggest victory of the Ovens and Murray Water Polo season, drilling home just shy of two dozen goals against a re-assembled Wodonga outfit.
The victors were ruthless in front of the net, with coach Leah Dodd slotting nine on her lonesome on the way to a 23-6 win.
Dodd noted while the victory was comprehensive, there was much to be admired about Wodonga's performance.
"We probably just outswam them in the end," she said.
"We had a little bit of pace on them, but they've got some really good players in that team, a few who travel up from Melbourne.
"Wodonga has been out of the A-grade comp for 15 years, so it's a huge credit to them that they have got a team this year.
"Even though the score blew out a bit, I think they will be a competitive side this season."
Sharks hit the front foot early, storming out to a 5-2 lead at the first break.
That's ultimately what you want; it's harder for teams to defend when you've got a lot of depth, even with players coming off the bench."- Sharks coach Leah Dodd
Wodonga were held scoreless in the second quarter as Sharks piled on another seven goals, while another 11 found the net in the last two terms.
What impressed Dodd was the fact all but one of the entire squad managed to hit the scoresheet, making the Sharks' fifth consecutive victory all the more sweet.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was pleasing to see a really even contribution from everyone in the team, especially near the start of the season," she said.
"That's ultimately what you want; it's harder for teams to defend when you've got a lot of depth, even with players coming off the bench.
"That's what makes a well-rounded team, the ones which are consistent across the board."
In the earlier fixture, Northside Stingrays and Albury Tigers could not be separated following a seven-all draw.
Goals to Danielle Cale and Matilda Smith had the Tigers ahead 2-0 after the first quarter, and that would be the trend until a late three-goal flurry in the last earned the Stingrays parity at the end of play.
In A grade men, a strong showing in the first three quarters sealed a 9-4 result for Tigers over Stingrays.
The Tigers were held in good stead by Elih Mutsch (three goals), while Rex Gallaher and Brad Woodland were at the double in the respective first and second quarters.
Josh Land was the standout for Stingrays.
And in the remaining men's A-grade clash, Sharks ran away with a 10-5 win at the hands of Development.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.