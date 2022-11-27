The Border Mail
Riverina wins two of three games in NSW Country Championship

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 27 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 6:10pm
Riverina's Ryan Brown can't believe his opponent survived the delivery in the clash with Western. Picture by Carla Freedman - Central Western Daily

A gutsy Riverina has fallen agonisingly short of winning through to only its third appearance in the NSW Country Cricket Championship grand final.

