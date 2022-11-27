A gutsy Riverina has fallen agonisingly short of winning through to only its third appearance in the NSW Country Cricket Championship grand final.
Riverina needed to topple Western in Sunday's final match, but the team dropped a host of chances as opener Matthew Everett and captain Marty Jeffrey took the match away with centuries.
"They're very good players and you can't afford to drop catches against quality players like that," disappointed Riverina coach Trent Ball suggested.
"It was the difference, yesterday (Saturday) we put on a show with a clean sheet and had a great run out (through Lavington's Chris Galvin), but we dropped seven or eight today and at least five or six of them should have been taken."
Everett had been sensational on the first two days, hitting an unbeaten 88 in the loss to Central Coast and followed it with 88 against ACT.
We put on a show with a clean sheet and had a great run out (through Lavington's Chris Galvin), but we dropped seven or eight today and at least five or six of them should have been taken.- Trent Ball
He used to open the batting with Australia's David Warner in NSW Premier Cricket, while Dubbo-based Jeffrey has played representative level with boom NSW bat Jason Sangha.
The pair combined for 176 runs for the second wicket as the home zone posted a monster 5-294 from its 50 overs.
Riverina needed almost six runs per over, but Orange's Wade Park was a flat wicket and had a fast outfield.
And North Albury's Ash Borella bravely took the challenge to Western by smashing 53 runs from only 52 balls, an outstanding effort at any level, but particularly in representative cricket.
Griffith's Haydn Pascoe top-scored with 58 from 57, while the classy Hamish Starr chipped in with 31 at No. 8.
The underdogs were 9-234 after 41.2 overs when a storm swept through and it was decided to end the match, with Western winning on the Duckworth-Lewis system.
It meant Riverina, Western and Central Coast all finished on two wins, with the latter moving through to meet Newcastle after gaining a bonus point in its victory against the winless ACT on Sunday.
Riverina had edged out ACT by seven runs on Friday and then scored a stunning 67-run win over Central Coast.
Galvin continued his fine form with 48, while Belvoir's Drew Cameron (37) contributed in the total of 211.
Lavington's Ryan Brown then snared 3-38 as Central Coast replied with 144.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"To have two great wins against those two strong sides was awesome."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.