Rand has shot to the top of the CAW Hume ladder, beating Brock-Burrum at home in a tantalising top of the table hit out.
The hosts posted 5/163 before strangling the Saints five runs short of a win.
Rand captain Bryce Swift hit a match-defining 65, while Mitch Kreutzberger brought an element of calm as he finished the innings on 22 not out.
The Saints were strong on the chase as they stormed out to 3-114 before a mini collapse ensued, engineered by Daniel Lieschke.
He took the pivotal wicket of Darcy I'Anson (52), motioning a dry up of runs before going on to eventually complete his five-for and help Rand restrict Brock-Burrum to 7/159 from its allotted overs.
It has the Rand three points ahead of Osborne at the head of the table.
Over at Holbrook, Walla exacted a statement victory as the side sailed to a 69-run victory over the hosts.
The Hoppers barely placed a foot wrong after winning the toss and electing to bat, posting 6/237 with big contributions from Tom Simmons (75), Mark Taylor (57 not out) and Justin Carter (44).
Holbrook was valiant on the chase, but ultimately fell short as they rounded out the 40 overs on 7/168.
Ben Parker's knock of 67 was the standout for the Brookers.
Elsewhere, Culcairn defended its total of 171 by bowling out The Rock Yerong Creek for 160, and lastly, a forfeit from Lockhart handed Henty the points.
