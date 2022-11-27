The splendour of cricket in its most explosive form took hold of the region on Sunday, with a bumper round of midday matches manifesting on local ovals.
Among the action was Walla's triumphant display over Osborne, with the Hoppers rallying to produce a 32-run win.
Batting first, Walla escaped some early drama to put on 7/128 and bowled tight lines in key moments to see Osborne stranded on 8/96.
Hoppers coach Tom Simmons welcomed the challenge of T20 competition, saying it was a refreshing shake up from 40 over cricket.
"It's definitely a mental thing, all our boys were talking about it," he said.
"It's so hard going from playing 40 overs to play yourself in; you face three or four balls and you have to go for it from there.
"It's a bit of a tough switch mentally considering we don't play much T20, but all in all it's been a good success."
Walla could have slumped to a miserly total in posting if not for Chris Hutchinson, who manufactured an unbeaten half century to see his side reach triple figures.
From there Joel Merkel stepped up with the ball and took three big wickets to ensure Walla progressed to the next round.
Simmons praised his charges, noting it took a full faceted performance from the Hoppers to get over the line.
"We were actually under the pump at 5-30 odd - a couple of our better bats got out early - then Craig Hutchinson came out and he made a good 50 not out," he said.
"We held tough, made a few runs and done our job I suppose.
"When we got the ball in hand, we didn't get any early wickets but we bowled really well to restrict them - there weren't many boundaries and things like that.
"Towards the back end, they left it a bit late and had to really go hard.
"We picked up a few cheap ones so it was a pretty good win, especially beating Osborne.
"As a unit,we've finally got a couple of boys back now and things are starting to click into gear for us which is good."
Bethanga began with a bang, holding on to a four run win after seeing off Barnawartha-Chiltern.
Luke Rafferty recovered from a mishap in Saturday's clash by chiming in with 52, helping Bethanga on to 8/125.
The Miners were in with a sniff as Tom Webster (40 not out) looked comfortable at the crease, but without much in the ways of support around him, Barnwartha-Chiltern would eventually fall short of the mark, reaching 7/121.
"Raff came out and blasted a quick fire 50 which set the platform for the boys at the end," Bethanga coach Brent Mayne said.
"There was some good hitting from Brad Taylor at the end as well, that helped push the score over par and gave us a defendable target."
Around the grounds, Culcairn flexed its muscle on the way to a brutish defeat of Henty, leaving with a 141-run win.
The Lions made 3/205 with the bat and tamed the Swampies with ball in hand to see Henty finish on 8/64.
Baranduda also found victory, outclassing Eskdale to pocket a 10 wicket triumph while Rand forfeited a win to Brock-Burrum.
Yackandandah scored a result over Kiewa, chasing down the latter's total of 40 runs with nine men left in the shed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lockhart also prevailed, with a swashbuckling innings of 59 not out from Ashley Middleton steering the side to a four wicket win over Holbrook.
In the midday Provincial B-grade fixture, East Albury clinched a win over Albury, successfully defending 7/144 at Billson Park.
Max Diffey smacked a quick fire half century for the Crows while vice captain Ashley Hockin pitched in with 34 not out.
Ethan Robinson was on song with the ball for Albury, snagging three wickets.
However, the best bowling spell of the day went to Dean White, who finished with five poles on the way to holding Albury to 9/126.
