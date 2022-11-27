Cricket Albury-Wodonga entered a new era on Sunday with the launch of its 'FA Cup'-style T20 competition.
It involves teams from the district, Hume and provincial B grade leagues.
Provincial A grade has its own competition, which started last Tuesday night and will continue in the same slot over the coming weeks.
The FA Cup is famous in UK football where teams face a series of games if they are to make the Cup final.
It's a traditional competition which generates enormous excitement as teams work their way through the competition, while others fall out of contention.
CAW's entry into that style of competition pitted district and Hume clubs against each other at various country locations from midday - although provincial B grade outfits Albury and East Albury also met - while the rest of the provincial's reserve grade games were held from 3pm.
St Patrick's tackled New City at Culcairn Football Ground.
The Patties batted first and posted 1-80 from the 20 overs.
Darcy Smith top-scored with 32, while fellow opener Seb McKenna struck an unbeaten 31.
John Bowern then replaced the latter and complied an unbeaten 12.
Bowern had impressed for the Patties at first grade level the previous day in his debut against premiers North Albury.
He top-scored with 24 in the small total of 118 and also took two outstanding catches.
Players who have played first grade are allowed to play, but naturally clubs won't be allowed to stack their sides.
New City replied with 71.
As the cricket world has witnessed over the past 15 years, T20 has blossomed, but at club level, it's generally been only the A grade players who've been able to play as they try to master the faster-paced game.
However, the FA Cup-style competition is designed to provide competition and access for the grades outside the top local level.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga Raiders showed their liking by compiling 6-116 against Wodonga at Yackandandah as Nitin Biswas claimed 4-18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.