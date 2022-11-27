Round six in the Ovens and Murray bowls competition saw convincing wins to the top four sides, which has opened the competition right up heading towards the halfway mark.
Rutherglen hosted Wangaratta under lights on Friday night, where the visitors ran out 33-shot winners, thanks to big wins from Ian Brimblecombe and Ethan Fruend.
Chris Langdon managed to salvage two points for the locals with his four-shot victory over Adrian Pantling.
Premiership fancies Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort continued its strong start with a convincing 38- shot victory on the back of Scott Widdison's quartet securing a 25-shot rink win, which was well supported from Rod Jones (22-14) and Jim Leferve (22-15.)
Meanwhile across town, Yarrawonga found Wodonga too strong as Josh Rudd won his rink by 18 shots.
Jason King also found winning form to come from behind to win 21-15 over John Ellis, while Yarrawonga's Mark Szabo could hold his head high for the locals to win his game 33-18 in a high-scoring affair.
Benalla rounded out the winners board for round six as it fought off a brave Myrtleford to win by 18 shots.
Chris Cooney proved to be the difference and couldn't be stopped on his way to a 35-11 rink win, which was telling in the final result.
Michael Dwyer managed to grab two points for the Saints with a 10-shot victory.
It means after six rounds, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort is unbeaten on 86 points, with Wodonga (73), Benalla (53) and Wangaratta (51) rounding out the top four.
Wodonga will host Benalla in round seven.
In other bowls news, the grand finals of the Ovens and Murray regional triples were held at Corowa last weekend which saw a composite side, including Koby Cromie and Tim Cromie, prove too strong in defeating the Wangaratta trio, skipped by Fruend 20 shots to eight.
In the women's event, it was the Wangaratta team of Jodie Fruend, Rohanna Smith and Renee Hill defeating their Yarrawonga Mulwala rivals by 15 shots.
Both sides will represent the Ovens and Murray in April at champions week in Bendigo.
