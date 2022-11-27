The Border Mail

Wangaratta topples Rutherglen in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region

By Mason Bayliss
Updated November 27 2022 - 8:11pm, first published 7:47pm
Ethan Fruend (left) was outstanding in Wangaratta's win over Rutherglen.

Round six in the Ovens and Murray bowls competition saw convincing wins to the top four sides, which has opened the competition right up heading towards the halfway mark.

