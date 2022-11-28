Visiting coaches from Celtic were full of praise for the young players who attended the weekend's ground-breaking sessions in Albury.
As part of the Scottish' giants partnership with Albury Hotspurs, academy coaches Ruairdh McInnes and Cavan Byrnes spent several days on the Border working with players and coaches from across the region.
The program was fully subscribed and talks are already in place to bring the Glaswegians back to town on at least a biannual basis.
"It's been fantastic," McInnes said.
"The players have made it a good time for us.
"I don't think we worked with a group that didn't want to work hard; they've been really energetic and enthusiastic and, as coaches, that's all we can ask for.
"Albury is one of our very few partners in Australia and we think very highly of them; we just hope this will now progress from here.
"I believe the idea is to do this two or three times within the year and really build that connection and the relationship with the club.
"As much as I love football, it's a concept and everyone sees it differently so it's been good to meet the coaches and players here and see how they view football.
"We're very fortunate in our job, getting to travel the world but I have to admit, Albury Hotspurs has been one of the very special clubs we've worked with so far."
McInnes and Byrnes spent their first few days in town coaching the AWFA representative teams and providing coach education sessions.
Friday evening marked the first of the clinics, which continued for two different age groups (5-12 and 13+) across the weekend with a focus on passing, possession, defending and counter-attacking.
"It's been magnificent, the culmination of such a long period of time," Hotspurs president Brad Howard said.
"Having previously launched in 2020, to finally have them here is a relief to see the product is good and that everyone's got so much out of it.
"That was one thing, us being able to get 80 kids committed to the product but having it so good, that's been an absolute bonus and really highlights the relationship; we'll definitely have them back again.
"Right from the start, we always had it open to other clubs and I think every club has been represented over the weekend.
"It's not only a different level of coaching but a different vibe around the association, not just at Spurs.
"These players will be starting pre-season very soon so hopefully they can take what they've learned back to their clubs.
"There's no right or wrong way to play or coach football but this is a totally different perspective.
"It's been a marathon of learning for a lot of people."
