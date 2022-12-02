Prestigious family home will delight

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Situated in one of Albury's premier locations, this prestigious family residence will truly delight.
Offering space to entertain, pristine finishes and an in-ground swimming pool, the home is ideally positioned, less than one kilometre from Albury's shopping and entertainment precinct.
The combined family-and-dining room is warm and welcoming, from the beautiful timber flooring to the large-picture windows allowing an abundance of natural light, while offering a tranquil aspect taking in the established trees and gardens as well as the expansive views across central Albury and beyond.
There is direct access to the wide wrap-around verandah allowing for an easy indoor-outdoor flow and year-round alfresco entertaining.
The updated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, also includes a spacious butler's pantry.
"You'll appreciate the open-plan layout ensuring that each zone flows perfectly to the next, providing the ideal lifestyle for families," selling agent Stephen Stewart said.
The clever floorplan separates the bedrooms from the main living areas, offering privacy when entertaining.
Positioned on the top floor, the main bedroom is a true retreat with ensuite, built-in robe and dressing room plus space to relax.
Three further bedrooms with built-in robes and desks are located on the main floor, along with the modern main bathroom.
"Offering flexibility to suit your lifestyle, the lower level boasts a fifth bedroom, a third bathroom plus additional living area leading out to the grassed backyard with access to the in-ground pool, set in beautifully landscaped surrounds," Stephen said.
"Whether you require a teenager's retreat, a private guest suite or the perfect place to work from home, the additional space can easily be tailored to best suit your needs."
Additional features include double lock-up garage with internal access plus hydronic heating, evaporative cooling and split system air conditioning throughout.
Perfectly positioned, in a highly-desirable location, on Monument Hill, this home is within walking distance of the Albury Swim Centre and Botanic Gardens as well as the Albury central business district.
