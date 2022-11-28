The Border Mail
Relief for families as PCYC kinder gym expands free places with Give500 grant

By Alice Gifford
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00am
PCYC Albury says its success at the GIVE500 grant night this month will help to expand free places in its early years kinder gym. Picture supplied.

More Border preschoolers will be given free access a social and physical health program that will bring "relief" to parents and carers, after organisers were awarded a grant to expand the project.

