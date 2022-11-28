More Border preschoolers will be given free access a social and physical health program that will bring "relief" to parents and carers, after organisers were awarded a grant to expand the project.
Social Connections Through Play, an early years gym program run by PCYC Albury, was awarded $18,000 by Border Trust Give500 at an event earlier this month.
Parent Rebecca Johnson said free placements in the kinder gym will assist families struggling with a shortage of services in the area.
"Child care is a big problem in the local community so having those opportunities for little ones to get in there and interact with kids of a similar age is really nice," Ms Johnson said.
"For them to have a grant like that to provide programs is fantastic because people are struggling, the cost of living is huge for families at the moment.
"It develops their growth and fine motor skills with games, gymnastics, trampoline - all those things that kids love," she said.
Social Connections Through Play runs three times per week and encourages physical activity, social skills and gross motor skills development for children under five years old.
Inspired by the cost of living crisis and its flow-on barrier to youth participation in sports, PCYC Albury club manager Shane Walters said the $18000 would help to "properly expand" the program and target families experiencing financial hardship.
"We have seen a decline in our kinder gym programs in the past six months, over 50 per cent or 60 per cent in utilisation," Mr Walters said.
"Quite a few of the parents you speak to say, number one, it's the cost.
"The more people we can get through the door with this grant the better," he said.
Mr Walters cited a recent survey which highlighted the financial considerations for Australian families budgeting to keep their kids in sport or physical activities.
The survey, undertaken by Unicef Australia to coincide with World Children's Day, showed 40 per cent of families had considered or been forced to pull their children out of sport amid increasing cost of living pressures.
Mr Walters said he hoped offering up to 120 fee-free postions at Social Connections Through Play would reduce at least one barrier to participation for kindergarten-aged children.
"Children are dropping out of organised sport or sporting where parents are having to make a decision due to the cost," Mr Walters said.
"It is only going to fix one barrier, there are still other barriers. Transport is another one for some of these families as well."
Ms Johnson agreed. Her family of five children includes two foster children, two of whom are under five years old, and she said financial pressures have weighed on her decisions for their recreational activities.
"A lot of parents are living out of motels and caravan parks at the moment because they can't get rentals," Ms Johnson said.
"To have to pay that type of money out towards rent, then obviously it is going to take away from the ability to being able to engage them in different activities."
"It all connects, doesn't it?," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The $18000 grant comes from collective philanthropic program Give500, which pools together $500 donations from a number of donors to deliver higher impact grants for the benefit of the Border community.
On November 17 PCYC Albury pitched against two other organisations for the top Give500 2022 grant.
Runners up Sisters who SHINE from the Petaurus Education Group and the Embrace Albury-Wodonga Youth Activation Project from the Body Confident Collection each received $3000.
Border Trust chief executive Glenys Atkins said the community wellbeing potential of Social Collections Through Play won over the crowd of donors at the pitch night.
"It is a negative impact for the whole community if there is a section of people who cannot get out and experience that kind of connection that we all thrive on," Ms Atkins said.
"It just puts them at a further disadvantage," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.