The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mackensey House: Wodonga Raiders best and fairest still keen to pursue swimming dream

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackensey House is fully focused on her netball at Wodonga Raiders, juggling O and M action alongside study and work commitments, but hasn't closed the door on her ambitions in the swimming pool. Picture by James Wiltshire

She may have taken her netball to another level this year but Mackensey House is leaving the door open on a return to competitive swimming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.