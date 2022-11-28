Jade Crook has emerged with gold for Australia at the FIBA under-15 Oceania Championship.
The 15-year-old Albury basketball starlet was a integral part of the Sapphires squad which won through to the Guam-hosted tournament's final, eventually toppling New Zealand 100-54.
It was a fitting end to a strong showing from the young power forward during the five day championship held November 21-16.
In the championship opener, Crook racked up nine points and four rebounds in Australia's 105-36 demolition of Samoa.
She then stepped it up in the second group game against New Zealand, clocking 12 rebounds and eight points.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Crook played fewer than five minutes in the last pool match versus the host nation, still managing four points in a 124-29 triumph.
Crook will now vie to keep her spot in the national team readying for qualifiers for the under-17 FIBA World Cup held in Hungary in 2024.
