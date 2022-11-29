The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Community committee needed before hospital plans finalised

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Significant structural mistakes were made in the present Albury hospital and both it and Wodonga hospital have many design flaws, one reader says.

Set up a hospital committee

The need for a new regional hospital is urgent, but before a site and any plans are prepared and committed, now is the time to establish a representative community committee to work to consider the needs of the main reason for this facility - the patients and their families.

