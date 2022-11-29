YOUR SAY: Community committee needed before hospital plans finalised

The need for a new regional hospital is urgent, but before a site and any plans are prepared and committed, now is the time to establish a representative community committee to work to consider the needs of the main reason for this facility - the patients and their families.
Significant structural mistakes were made in the present Albury hospital and both it and Wodonga hospital have many design flaws.
These have serious ongoing repercussions not only for the patients and those who support them, but also for the hundreds of local medical, nursing, administrative, domestic and maintenance staff that are needed to operate them.
It makes absolute sense to begin now to develop what should be a 'showcase' facility that will be tailored to benefit not only the community it serves, but is a source of pride for all government - local, state and federal.
It is about time the mainstream media and pollies stopped promoting hysteria and looked at the long-term big picture. When they are not sure about something they will use one of the following:
1. The numbers who have COVID each day is made a big issue, but the death rate is extremely low. Why don't they tell us the number who have influenza each day just to put COVID in perspective? Notice Europe people have returned to pre-COVID lifestyle.
2. Climate change is overused as in many occasions climate change has no bearing on the issue being discussed. Yes, the climate changes from year to year but the biggest issue is the environment which seems to be ignored and that will have a major impact on future generations. Just look at the introduced feral animals increasing in number each year which are destroying the environment as we know it today.
3. Ukraine war is being by the government as an excuse for the continued spending spree. Australia exports large quantities of coal and gas which the government has been getting increased revenue for due to the increase in royalties and taxes. Australia should be running in surplus to help pay down the debt. Australia in the world economy is not large in comparison with other major countries as our economy is based on exports of raw materials and agriculture products. When you compare the living standard of Australia with many developing countries, they are catching up very quickly.
