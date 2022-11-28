After a decade of business, an Albury ice creamery can confidently say that chocolate is the favourite flavour on the Border.
Monumental Ice Creamery and Sorbet Shop, on the corner of David and Dean streets, celebrated its 10th birthday this week.
Owner Matthew Vogel, who started the business in 2012 with Adam Richardson, said chocolate was "by a long way" the best selling ice cream flavour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We make double the amount of chocolate of any other flavour," he said.
In a busy day the shop can sell up to 60 tubs of ice cream with flavours ranging from cookies and cream, Tim Tam, mint chip, strawberry, mango, blood orange, to more complex creations like Murray Salt Lick, Ferrero Rocher, salted caramel, pistachio and hazelnut.
Monumental co-owner Shannon Clark, who will marry Mr Vogel next year, said the central Albury shop had been renovated this year and the business was planning to expand.
"We'd like to expand out to Thurgoona," she said.
"There's nothing out there, but unfortunately there's no infrastructure."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.