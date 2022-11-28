The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Monumental Ice Creamery celebrates 10 years of business on Border

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
November 28 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Monumental Ice Creamery and Sorbet Shop has turned 10 years old. Co-owners Shannon Clark and Matthew Vogel are proud of the shop. Picture by James Wiltshire.

After a decade of business, an Albury ice creamery can confidently say that chocolate is the favourite flavour on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.