Nathan James Neagle's fear of being pulled over by police because he had a wanted person in his car led to him crashing as he fled.
Officers in an unmarked NSW Highway Patrol car had followed him in central Albury, switching on their lights and sirens to do random testing.
The 25-year-old's behaviour behind the wheel of his Holden Commodore on November 3, about 2.15pm, have had him front Albury Local Court.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Walla man pleaded guilty to a second offence of dangerous driving, not stop vehicle when directed to do so, not give particulars to other driver and not give particulars to police.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that minutes before crashing then driving away, Neagle had parked briefly in Jones Street with an "unknown woman" in the front passenger seat.
Police said Neagle then drove off along Wyse Street, before turning on to Thurgoona Street.
They pulled in behind and activated their car's warning devices just as Neagle reached the Pemberton Street roundabout.
"The vehicle initially appeared like it was going to pull over, and pulled to the left," police said.
"The accused (then) mounted the eastern gutter, driving on the inside of a truck to get around it."
Neagle went through the roundabout and headed south on Thurgoona Street, reaching an estimated 80km/h.
He stopped behind several other cars waiting to turn on to Dean Street, then quickly reversed his car, put it back in drive and drove on the inside of another car.
Neagle crossed the intersection and collided with the side of a car turning into Thurgoona Street, then got around the Ford Falcon and drove off.
He will be sentenced on January 16.
