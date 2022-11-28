The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Boss Boxing sends five fighters to Australian Amateur Boxing Titles

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Clay, Laurance Lockington, Latrell McGrath, Jake Hruz and Jason O'Rourke (not pictured) are off to the Australian Titles. Picture by Mark Jesser

A throng of local boxers are set to represent the border on the national stage - and they're not pulling any punches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.