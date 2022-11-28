A throng of local boxers are set to represent the border on the national stage - and they're not pulling any punches.
Latrell McGrath, Jack Clay, Jake Hruz, Laurance Lockington and Jason O'Rourke - fighting out of Wodonga gym Boss Boxing - will contest the Australian Amateur Boxing Titles on December 1-3.
The group of skilled fighters will grace the coveted stage of Melbourne Pavilion to prove their worth in the ring against the nation's best up and comers.
It's an experience trainer Corey Pyle says will greatly benefit the quintet, who are aged between 16 and 24.
"It is going to open up so many doors for these boys," he said.
"Next year I can only see the boys having really tough fights, so this is massive for them and their growth.
"Win, lose or draw, these boys have put in the hard work and it's going to be awesome for them to reap those rewards and stand up on that national stage to see where they're at."
Hruz and Clay, both 17, will contest in the intermediate divisions while McGrath, 16, will don the silks in the junior class.
Meanwhile, more experienced heads Lockington, 23, and O'Rourke, 24, are entered in the senior section in the super heavyweight and cruiserweight classes respectively.
Junior bouts will be contested on December 1, with eliminations held the following day.
And on December 3 finals will take over Melbourne Pavilion, with the border based boxers hoping the reach the promised land of national competition.
Preparation has been key for the Boss Boxing coterie, with a recent fight night in Melbourne sharpening them up for what could be a game changing event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, Pyle indicated this is a whole different showcase, with the best boxers from around the country competing in the knock out event.
"That was through a lot of hard work (from Hruz and O'Rourke) around the Victorian scene just to get noticed by every other state," he said.
"By being at the national titles, it opens up a lot more doors.
"There's potential for all five boys and even someone else locally or from Boss Boxing to get exposed to a lot more eyes out there.
"It will be massive."
For Pyle, a wealth of sentiment is attached to the upcoming event.
Regardless of the results his Boss Boxing members return, playing a hand in preparing them for the titles and seeing their growth in and out of the ring is a part of the sport worth much more than any belt.
"Boxing is a massive discipline; for a few of the guys, I guess they were going down not the wrong path (per se), but more so not a great path," he said.
"Steering them into the boxing scene has given them that discipline to guide them away from that and create a new pathway.
"It's really special as a trainer to help create that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.