Four teams in both the boys and girls section look likely to battle for top spot in the Australian Schools Teams Tennis Challenge in Albury.
The event boasts the country's top 24 outfits.
"In the girls, Kelvin Grove College in Queensland, Marryatville High School in South Australia, Meriden in NSW and Applecross in Western Australia appear to be the teams to beat," tournament director Joel Goodwin suggested.
"In the boys, it's Marryatville and Applecross again, along with Maribyrnong College in Victoria and Brisbane State High School."
The event started on Sunday and will run until Wednesday.
It's the first time the event has been held since 2019, due to COVID.
The region's recent wet weather certainly caused concerns pre-tournament, but Albury's complex and curator have passed with flying colours.
"We were pleasantly surprised, although at the same time we weren't surprised because everyone knows how good Shayne Ried is."
