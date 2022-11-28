The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Draft: Ollie Hollands selected by Carlton

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Walsh presents Ollie Hollands with his Carlton jumper.

Ollie Hollands will play for Carlton in the AFL next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.