Ollie Hollands will play for Carlton in the AFL next year.
The 18-year-old, from Wodonga, was taken by the Blues as pick 11 in Monday night's draft.
Hollands was presented with his jumper by Carlton superstar Sam Walsh.
"It's pretty special to have your name read out by a club you've grown up barracking for," Hollands beamed.
"Over the last few years, Walshy's been someone I've watched really closely and to have my jersey presented by him is pretty phenomenal.
"Particularly the first few weeks, I'll try to stick by him as closely as I can.
"He's going to be a real good role model."
Hollands was superb for Geelong Grammar School this year and also showed his quality in the five NAB League games he played for the Murray Bushrangers.
A standout performer for Vic Country at the U18 National Championships, he went on to produce an elite display in the 2km time trial at the AFL Draft Combine.
Hollands trained with Geelong in January after making the AFL Academy squad.
The son of former Richmond player Ben Hollands and younger brother of Gold Coast's Elijah Hollands, he held talks with both the Blues and Western Bulldogs during the year.
Hollands, who came through the junior grades at Wodonga, played a full season of Ovens and Murray thirds in 2019 before making his senior debut for the Bulldogs against Lavington last August.
His selection comes two years after Elijah was drafted by the Suns.
"Elijah's spoken to me about enjoying the moment and really making the most of this opportunity because you only get to live it once.
"He's been amazing for me, just an amazing resource."
