Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash with truck in central Albury

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash involving a truck in central Albury.
Emergency workers were called to the scene of the collision, on Young Street near Dean Street, about 8am on Monday.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, suffered a leg injury and a facial injury.
He was taken to Albury hospital.
It was unclear what condition the man was in when he was transported to the hospital, but the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
