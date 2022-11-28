The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash with truck in central Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the crash scene on Young Street on Monday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash involving a truck in central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.