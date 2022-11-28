Corowa will look to break its winless start in Cricket Albury-Wodonga on Saturday.
The Border outfit hasn't been helped with its Ball Park complex out of action, due to the flooding, but it has the ideal chance to strike back against New City.
The Phoenix is coming off one of its most embarrassing moments at provincial level after capitulating for only 31 against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
Raiders went into the match winless, but racked up a massive 173-run win.
Parminder Hundal top-scored with eight and was the only player to face more than 20 balls (21).
The club lasted only 15.3 overs and recorded four ducks.
Although it's only round 10 off a 22-round season, it's hard to believe the loser of New City-Corowa will play finals.
Elsewhere, Albury hosts Lavington, Tallangatta and East Albury meet, Belvoir is home to Raiders, while North Albury hosts long-time rivals Wodonga.
While North finds itself in a regular position at the top of the ladder, the rebuilding Wodonga is fourth last with only one win and three losses.
The ladder (after round nine) is: North 5-0, Lavington 3-0, St Patrick's 3-1, Albury 3-2, Belvoir 3-2, East Albury 3-2; Tallangatta 2-3, Wodonga 1-3, Raiders 1-3, New City 1-4, Corowa 0-4.
The first four rounds were washed out, but the association looks certain to rack up a sixth straight game with the forecast of a sunny day.
