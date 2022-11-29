The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Habitat Gardens of Albury-Wodonga' book available in Border libraries

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
November 30 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marina Murua, Lizette Salmon and Meaghan Brown pose with a coffee table book 'Habitat Gardens of Albury-Wodonga' which is available from Albury, Wodonga, Indigo and Towong council libraries and online. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border residents hoping to make their gardens more hospitable environments for endangered wildlife can now get information specific to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.