Man screamed death threats after son was glassed at Wangaratta venue

A man who made multiple threats to kill his neighbours says it was in response to his son being glassed a short time earlier.
Andrew Miller has admitted to charges in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court relating to the incident in the early hours of July 31.
The Wangaratta man said the target of his abuse, which included comments "I'm gonna gut youse tonight", had thrown a glass at his son and punched him.
The accused man, Brandan Unthank, has charges pending in Wangaratta court in December and January.
Miller, who lives on Reginald Court, was heard by neighbours two houses away, about 1am.
He was armed with a baseball bat, which he was hitting against his own fence as he shouted towards his neighbours.
IN OTHER NEWS
Unthank wasn't home, but his mother was.
"Your son is gonna cop it," he said to his mum.
Video footage was taken of his threats.
"I'm gonna kill your son tonight," Miller said.
"As soon as he walks down the street, he's dead.
"I'll run through his house tonight ----, you too ----."
The man told the woman her son should "get the f--- out of town".
There had been children as young as three at the victim's home.
The abuse continued for some time, leaving those at the scene in fear.
"We're all looking for him, as soon as he comes down the street, he's dead, he's going to the morgue," Miller was recorded as saying.
Police arrived and arrested the 46-year-old at 2.37am.
He was described as being "on a rampage".
Miller on Monday told magistrate Ian Watkins a glass had been thrown at his son at a nightclub earlier that night, and he hadn't handled the situation well.
"I know what I done doesn't make it right," he said, noting it was out of character.
Mr Watkins agreed two wrongs don't make a right.
"I understand you being distressed about your son, but you didn't handle it the best way," he said.
Miller was convicted and fined $500 with court costs of $87.
