If there's ever a stage to make your highest ever score, the national one is it.
It's a familiar reality for Baranduda's Bella Bowles, who crafted a resolute innings of 26 not out for Victoria in School Sport Australia's 12-and-under Cricket Championships in a thriller against South Australia.
It saw the young Ranger round out the carnival with an average of 33 with the bat.
In doing so, she eclipsed her previous best of 24 for Baranduda in Cricket Albury Wodonga's junior grades during the 2021/22 season.
As the sides' starting wicketkeeper, Bowles made her first batting impact during the tournament in Victoria's fifth round match facing ACT, chipping in with seven runs batting at eight.
Her involvement down the order aided the side to a 170-run victory over the capital outfit, and it wasn't long before she'd again feature - but not as expected.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Humourously, Bowles was deployed for an over with the ball which came in the penultimate match against South Australia, conceding just three runs.
However, it wasn't until the rematch the following day where she got her chance to shine.
The Victory Lutheren College student was called upon to steady the innings, adopting a diligent stance to finish the innings with an impressive unbeaten 26.
Bowles' diligence wasn't quite enough to lead Victoria to glory, but was an experience which will undoubtedly be ingrained in the youngsters mind.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.