The Border Mail

Financial Planning Association to host Wayne Barber Memorial Golf Day

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taki Griparis (left), Melinda Harmer, Brent Barber, Kim Barber, and Nicole Lewis will play the inaugural Wayne Barber Memorial Golf Day. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Financial Planning Association will honour a much-loved member and raise funds for cancer in an inaugural event on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.