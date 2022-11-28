The Financial Planning Association will honour a much-loved member and raise funds for cancer in an inaugural event on Thursday.
The Wayne Barber Memorial Golf Day will attract around 80 people, both locally and from Melbourne and Sydney.
Wayne Barber was the FPA's Albury Wodonga Chapter chairman for around 15 years and a member for more than two decades. He passed away in July, 2021.
"It's going to be an annual event and we will choose a local charity every year and for this first one all proceeds will go to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund," Wayne's son Brent Barber said.
We will choose a local charity every year and for this first one all proceeds will go to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.- Brent Barber
"Unfortunately, most of the Financial Planning businesses would have family, friends and clients touched by cancer, so hopefully we can raise some funds which will be much required."
Barber says the aim is to have some fun, although he admits there's few golfers among the teams.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've just told them to bring their mozzie repellent (laughs)."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.