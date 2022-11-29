Prolific goalscorer Paula Mitchell is leaving AWFA to play NPL football in Melbourne next season.
Mitchell, who hit the back of the net 49 times for Albury United this year, has signed with newly-crowned Victorian Premier League champions Preston Lions.
The 25-year-old terrorised opposition defences for two seasons in the green and white and is now ready to test herself in the city.
Thurgoona-based Mitchell will commute for training and games, continuing her job as a paramedic out of Albury.
"I used to play in Sydney but ever since I started training and working as an ambo, I thought I wouldn't be able to play at that level again just because of the shift work," Mitchell said.
"Then, when I played for United, I realised I can actually do both, so maybe I can get back up to that level and play where I want to be playing again.
"That's why I'm so excited to get back into it.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the agreement I've got with the coach down there, Daniel Foden, who used to play and coach around here.
"I'll play all the games I can and with trainings, it's a bit more flexible around when I'm not working."
Mitchell was quite simply unstoppable for United, scoring eight hat-tricks during their double-winning 2022 campaign and bagging five hauls of five goals or more.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was so good," she said.
"When I didn't play for a few years, I really missed it and playing for United made me realise how much I love the game.
"Playing with a bunch of good girls at United gave me the confidence I needed to make the next step."
Mitchell's final act for the Greens was a brace in the cup final as they defeated Albury Hotspurs 3-2 at Lavington Sports Ground.
"That was amazing," Mitchell said.
"It was such a good feeling, winning the cup final and it's something the girls had been after for such a long time with Tony (Cigana, coach).
"It felt like a really good achievement and I'll miss them. We're a pretty tight-knit group.
"I was a bit nervous going to Preston for the first time.
"They've been promoted to NPL and it's supposed to be stronger than when I played for Wagga.
"They're all really good players but I think I match them pretty well.
"I back myself. I've definitely got the skill and the speed to keep up with them but I just need to work on my fitness and my positioning, because they play a different way.
"Pre-season will be hard at the start but it's just a matter of keeping up the skills and fitness at home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.