The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Paula Mitchell leaves Albury United to sign for Preston Lions

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preston Lions have signed Paula Mitchell, who will travel down to Melbourne for training and games. Picture by James Wiltshire

Prolific goalscorer Paula Mitchell is leaving AWFA to play NPL football in Melbourne next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.