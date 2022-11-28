Former Border cricketer Cooper Garoni has celebrated one of the greatest moments in his new club's history - by manning the Bunnings barbecue.
Garoni smashed the highest individual A grade score of 166 for Old Ignatians in the Amateur Turf Cricket Association competition on the weekend.
The Adelaide club started in 1966-67.
He admits he celebrated accordingly and if passing the previous highest score of 155 wasn't enough to win over his new team-mates, he then lobbed for a club fundraiser the next day.
"He's fitted in seamlessly, he's a great bloke," captain Dom Zerella offered.
It was the highest score in the 24-year-old's career, with the ATCA still playing 80-over two-day games.
"Two-day cricket is what I prefer, obviously you have time to build an innings," Garoni suggested.
The ex-Yackandandah player moved in January, although he finished last season with the Roos.
