A Wodonga grandmother has appreciated the city's newly erected Christmas decorations with her grandson, saying many families might not be able to afford their own at home this year.
Sue Pitman and three-year-old grandson Hamish Russell enjoyed a coffee while watching a large Christmas tree being set up in Junction Square on Tuesday.
"Last year my daughter got a photo of Hamish standing in front of the tree and we're just waiting for it to be finished so we can come and have another photo this year," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's important at this time of year, just to get everyone's spirits back up, because it's been a hard couple of years for a lot of people.
"Not only that, having a Christmas tree like this, a lot of people might not even be able to put a tree up this year with the expense of everything."
Albury will start installing its Christmas trees this Friday on Dean Street, Olive Street and at the rear of Cole, Lavington.
An additional three trees will also be put up on Mate Street near the five ways at some stage in the next week.
All decorations will be a mixture of the solar lights, which come on at night, and tinsel Christmas themed structures.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.