Albury and Wodonga have started setting up Christmas decorations

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
November 29 2022 - 4:07pm
Wodonga's Sue Pitman with her grandson Hamish Russell, 3, admiring the Junction Square Christmas tree, which was put up on Tuesday. Pictures by Victoria Ellis.

A Wodonga grandmother has appreciated the city's newly erected Christmas decorations with her grandson, saying many families might not be able to afford their own at home this year.

