St Pat's Chill's Andrew Healy and Lewis Ahern edged out Wodonga Bulldogs in a thriller in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's pennant on Saturday.
The pair was crucial in three set to one, 27 to 23 games victory. Two close tie-breakers were played.
Albury Myth's Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney continued their solid form, defeating St Pat's Gold four sets, 28 games to love sets, 10 games.
Markus Flanagan came close to claiming one set for St Pat's but went down in the tiebreaker against Mulraney.
In section 2 men, Wodonga Bushrangers were supreme against Forrest Hill Wombats, winning all seven sets. Wodonga Raiders proved too strong for Albury Gold, winning five sets, 49 games to two sets, 38 games.
A close result was posted between St Patrick's and Forrest Hill Galahs, with the former winning four sets, 44 games to three sets, 42 games.
In section 3 men, after an even start Thurgoona Bears teamed well to defeat Wodonga Pirates four sets 38, games to two sets, 36 games.
Albury Grey won the last two sets to win four sets, 44 games to Glenly's two sets, 24 games.
Despite two tie-breakers, Forrest Hill Blues defeated Wodonga Knights five sets, 46 games to one set, 33 games.
In section 4 mixed, Thurgoona Panthers were superb in their win against Thurgoona Dolphins, winning six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 12 games.
Forrest Hill Swans won six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 12 games against Forrest Hill Cats.
In the section 1 ladies competition, Wodonga Larrikins overcame Forrest Hill three sets apiece, 42 games to 36 games.
Albury will also host the next event in the North East Veterans on Sunday, December 4.
Players aged from 30 years are invited to participate for a $30 cost, which includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.
Entries close by Saturday lunch. For more details, phone 0439 716 688.
