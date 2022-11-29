After almost two years, a Border man with a disability has won his fight to secure accommodation to cater for his needs.
Curt Gouma, a National Disability Insurance Scheme participant, is finally on the path of moving into his own purpose-built apartment in Albury having received approval from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
His mother, Jan, who was part of the working party formed in 2019 to explore the gap in housing for people with a disability, is pleased her son will have a safe place to live for the rest of his life.
"The place where he is doesn't suit his needs and he's grown out of it," she said.
"The configuration of the bathroom is not safe and I actually got a phone call on Monday night and had the ambulance over there to see to him because he had a tumble."
Ms Gouma said the next step for Curt was to begin the planning and information gathering, as this style of specialist accommodation is not yet readily available in Albury.
"People with high physical support needs are one of the four groups in the NDIS who may qualify for Specialist Disability Accommodation funding," she added.
"It is estimated that just six per cent of individuals who have an NDIS plan are eligible to receive this type of housing support."
Albury and Wodonga councils, as part of the celebration of International Day of People with a Disability, will hold an information session on Thursday to showcase the support available on the Border.
The event runs from 3pm to 6pm at Albury Entertainment Centre.
People with a disability, their carers and other service providers are encouraged to attend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.