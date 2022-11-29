The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Curt Gouma on track for purpose-built apartment through National Disability Insurance Scheme

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury NDIS participant Curt Gouma, pictured with Specialist Disability Accommodation consultant Greg Barry and his mother Jan at Albury Council chambers in 2020, is soon set to move into a purpose-built apartment.

After almost two years, a Border man with a disability has won his fight to secure accommodation to cater for his needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.