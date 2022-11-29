A Border pub will keep its doors open for longer to screen the Socceroos' do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark.
The national side's final group stage game of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be shown at Albury's Beer Deluxe, with kick-off from 2am on Thursday.
Hotels and clubs across NSW received the green light on Monday from the state government to extend trading until 5am for the fixture.
Licensee Mitch Harris is excited to hopefully welcome a strong crowd as Australia attempts to qualify for the knockout stage for just the second time.
"Some of my favorite memories were during the 2006 World Cup. It was the year I turned 18 and I remember the pub being completely packed," he said.
"To come full circle a decade-and-a-half later and be able to put on a show for everyone that's going to come down. It's going to be pretty fun.
"I opened for the first game (against France last Wednesday) by myself at 5.30 in the morning and I had the company of me, myself and I (laughs).
"This game starts at 2am, so we'll stay open. We'll have the big screen going outside with moderate volume.
"We'll be showing selected finals, but definitely showing the semi-finals and the final, so hopefully the Aussies make it that far."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dane Katrine Lundsgaard, who first came to Albury as a student in 2017 as part of the Rotary Club's exchange program, has been back on the Border visiting her host family, Albury councillor Alice Glachan and husband Nicholas Little, but will miss the game in transit.
Ms Lundsgaard departs for Denmark at 9.30 tonight and admitted she's not a massive soccer fan, but hopes to arrive home to a Danish victory.
"I came back for three weeks and went to Alice and Nicholas' son's wedding," she said.
"It's been great to catch up with my host family and friends and I loved my time over here.
"I used all my money to get over here, but it was definitely worth it. Three weeks wasn't enough."
Ms Lundsgaard was born in Peru, but was adopted as a baby by Danish parents and grew up in the town of Svendborg, around 40 minutes south of the country's third largest city, Odense.
Albury's SS and A Club will also show the game.
Patrons must be inside the venue by 1.30pm as lockout laws apply.
