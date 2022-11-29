Yet another international cricketer is Border-bound for the Big Bash.
Sydney Thunder yesterday announced the signing of Pakistan's T20 leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, ahead of the club's home match against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on New Years Eve.
The 29-year-old will provide the Trevor Bayliss-coached Thunder with cover while rising star Tanveer Sangha recovers from a back stress injury.
Qadir is the son of the late Abdul Qadir, one of the game's great leg-spinners.
Sydney Thunder's Head of Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist said Qadir, who was a reserve for the Pakistan team which thrilled cricket lovers in the recent World T20 Cup tournament held in Australia, would provide Thunder's bowling attack with 'experience' and 'sting'.
"Usman joins us with plenty of experience, having represented Pakistan, and playing in T20 leagues around the world," he said.
"He's also made it clear that he is proud his father re-invented the googly; I have read that he feels as though he's its 'custodian'. I hope he drives our opponents mad with his googly and other tricks this summer - it will provide extra sting to our attack."
Qadir is a wicket-taker in the middle overs, snaring a 4-13 against Zimbabwe in 23 T20 Internationals
He's one of a number of internationals, including World Cup-winning English opener Alex Hales (Thunder) and Tim David (Hobart).
In a promising sign, 483 runs were scored at Lavington during a Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial game on Saturday.
