The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

John Spencer's opening knock leads Albury to win over Corowa

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's John Spencer

Last gasp thriller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.