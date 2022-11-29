Last gasp thriller.
Those are three words words which sum up Albury's T20 triumph over Corowa on Tuesday night.
A textbook cover drive from Brandon Diplock through the gap and to the boundary guaranteed Albury a four wicket win with just two balls to spare, chasing down Corowa's total of 145.
However, though Diplock hit the winning runs, it was opener John Spencer to do the bulk of damage, sticking true to his mantra.
"I like hitting bombs," he said.
"I struggled really early on actually, then I got a couple out of the screws and kept going."
Earlier, Corowa won the toss and sent Mitchell Wagstaff and Arthur Godsal to the middle, with the latter top scoring with 36.
Beau Smith (3-12) was the standout of Albury's bowlers.
On the return, Spencer shook off some early rust and got to work, blasting six boundaries and six maximums on the way to 68 before being caught by Kaelen Bradtke.
His strike rate of more than 230 had spectators salivating, but the rug would almost be pulled from under Albury.
Seb Botes departed the ball after with Jay Lavis on a hattrick, but after avoiding capitulation, Albury would soon steady the ship and eventually cruise to victory thanks to Diplock's master stroke.
Spencer reflected on a gripping game of cricket, admitting it could have gone either way.
"We've got some quality T20 cricketers, Ross (Dixon) has played plenty of it so we've got plenty in the group that can try and get the other boys up to date," he said.
"(Corowa are) a quality outfit if you look at some of the names in there...they had a pretty good team in so it's nice to get the victory in the end."
