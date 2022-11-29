Albury businesses were promised a much better deal Tuesday on receiving NSW government help in areas such as digital services and cyber security.
Customer Service and Digital Government Minister Victor Dominello said the government knew listening to regional businesses about these and other challenges facing small business owners was of vital importance.
It was for this reason that Mr Dominello visited Albury, as part of what he saw as a partnership between government and regional communities to implement change.
Mr Dominello said complex issues such as this was a way the government could deliver advenced digital services in the future.
Examples of the greater use of digital technology might include online liquor purchases, the renewal of the working-with-children check via the Service NSW application and proof of holding a licence for such transactions as employment, as well as a "tap-in" identification with your smart phone to provide proof of age and identity when entering pubs.
Mr Dominello said he was working closely with Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Mr Clancy said it was important for ministers to hear first-hand about the Border community's experiences.
"These are important conversations," Mr Clancy said.
"I love making sure our ministers get lived experiences.
"In particular, issues that are impacting our communities, and local experiences being passed on directly to our ministers is something I'm passionate about."
Mr Dominello agreed and said the Albury visit was very much "a listening tour".
"It's important for us to go into local communities to find out what the issues are, and it's no different here," he said.
"It's hard to get your head in the space unless you've lived it."
Mr Dominello said the government's focus was also about focusing on the next generation. "It's refreshing to hear that we need to lift our game on that," he said.
"It's one of the deep insights that I will take back."
Mr Dominello said the process of turning personal information into digital "like never before" had been years in the making.
Among other safeguards Mr Dominello said the next generation saw digital services as a prerequisite.
"I'm fortunate that in many ways I'm with friends of digital services and we're very much informed.
"However, too often that's not seen as a priority.
"A lot of people don't understand some of the challenges of the next generation.
"If we aren't providing services, then what do we get elected for? It's about making sure we keep people safe and provide quality service.
"It's so important that we listen to communities."
