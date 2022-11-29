The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW Minister Victor Dominello visits Albury to speak about digital services

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 29 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister Victor Dominello and Albury's MP Justin Clancy look forward to bringing change to Albury's businesses and digital services.Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury businesses were promised a much better deal Tuesday on receiving NSW government help in areas such as digital services and cyber security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.