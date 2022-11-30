The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Borders nominations for the various 2023 Australia Day awards close soon

SE
By Sophie Else
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer says people deserve to be recognised for all their hard work in the community and encourages people to put in nominations before registrations close. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border residents are being urged to get in quickly before nominations close for the various 2023 Australia Day awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.