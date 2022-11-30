Border residents are being urged to get in quickly before nominations close for the various 2023 Australia Day awards.
Acting Wodonga mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer said his council wanted to lift its own awards profile.
"Traditionally, people are very humble and don't want or seek the recognition of the volunteer work that they do," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
"We know there are many people in our community that volunteer their own time for different causes and passions, so the awards like to recognise those persons and groups in our community."
Cr Simpfendorfer said the council wanted family and friends to nominate such worthy people.
"It's a small gesture to say thank you for everything you've done," he said. "It's an honour to be nominated, so let's nominate those people."
Wodonga's nominations will close tomorrow, while Albury Council's award nominations will close on December 9.
