Brad Jones will be sorry to see the current generation of Supercars bow out of racing following this weekend's season finale on the streets of Adelaide.
The current cars have been on the grid since 2013, with an upgrade to the specifications in 2017.
An all-new platform will be on the grid in Newcastle for the first race of the 2023 season which will also see the introduction of the Chevrolet Camaro, replacing the Holden Commodore.
Jones has had his fair share of success with the current cars over the past 10 years, and in some ways laments that their time is up.
"These cars have put on some amazing races over the years, so many moments of Australian racing history has been written and folklore created with these cars," he said.
"For me personally I think they have been great, I'll have very fond memories of them.
"But looking out the window of my office I can see the new Camaros taking shape and I'm really excited about what is to come.
"The new generation just looks so good and we've designed them to make the racing even closer, so the fans are in for real treat next year and beyond."
As for this weekend in Adelaide, Jones won't be too sorry to see the last race of the year after a trying season with a number of big rebuilds following some huge crashes late in the season.
Most notably the scary start line shunt at Talem Bend when BJR lead driver Andre Heimgartner hit Thomas Randal, who had stalled his Mustang as the lights went green.
The impact was measured at 38G, and the BJR racer suffered massive damage with both Heimgartner and Randal lucky to walk away unhurt.
"Andre is still well in the hunt to finish 10th in the championship despite all the bad luck he's had in the back half of the season," Jones said.
"That's our focus this weekend, he deserves it, in fact he deserves to be higher, but that's racing isn't it.
"As a Team we're also not far behind seventh, so we will be pushing very hard to grab that spot in the Teams Championship and end the year on a high."
The Adelaide event wasn't on the original 2022 Supercar calendar, but it was an election promise from the South Australian Government.
A huge amount of work has gone into seeing the event take place, but Jones is glad to be going back to the street circuit after a one-year hiatus.
"There's no doubt that this is a marquee event in Australian sport," he said.
"It's risen to iconic status over the years, so it's great to see it back on the calendar.
"The whole city comes alive, the crowds are huge, the racing is always exciting, it's just a fantastic event."
