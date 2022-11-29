The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brad Jones Racing prepares for last hit out of season

By Tim Farrah
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Jones Racing will turn out in Holden Commodores for the final time at Adelaide, with Camaros to replace them in 2023. Picture by BJR

Brad Jones will be sorry to see the current generation of Supercars bow out of racing following this weekend's season finale on the streets of Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.