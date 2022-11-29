Albury's racism out in open as city seeks comment on multicultural plan

A Muslim mother has told of enduring a rape threat while out shopping in a hijab and with her baby.
The incident was told in response to an Albury Council survey question about cultural discrimination.
"I was threatened in a shopping centre with my baby girl just for being a Muslim woman with a hijab," the mother wrote.
"(I) got threatened to be raped by some uneducated male boys in (a) high school age group.
"I had security escort me out of the shopping centre and as a new person to the community it took me many months to trust to go out in public."
The episode was outlined in replies to the query "have you or someone you know ever experienced discrimination based on your cultural heritage in the Albury region?".
Of the 34 who responded, 26, or 76.47 per cent, answered 'yes'.
Other instances of discrimination included Bhutanese refugees being told to "go home", job snubs due to a name or accent and a real estate agent refusing to show a deaf couple through houses until they showed their bank account.
The survey also asked about difficulties multicultural people face when visiting or settling in Albury.
Transport, job opportunities, language barriers and social isolation were cited.
One person told of feeling "exotic" and receiving praise that "your child speak three languages" but... "we will never invite you to my son's birthday party".
"Not directly of course, but the doors of your homes are only open for white people."
Other respondents complained of Albury Council not doing enough to support ethnic communities.
One stated: "I don't believe I can identify anything that the region does well to support any new members least of all the multicultural community."
Another wrote "I feel like all the events are for white people and we are just in the background".
The survey results have helped contribute to a draft multicultural plan which the council has now put out for community feedback.
As part of that process, the council has also agreed to allocate $50,000 to translate import civic documents into other languages and roll out a campaign known as Racism. It Stops With Me.
The latter is an initiative of the Australian Human Rights Commission and is a national drive that aims to equip people with strategies to deal with racism.
The commission will supply the council with copy for social media and email marketing, campaign posters and educational videos for schools and businesses.
Albury is the only council across the Riverina and North East Victoria to have signed up for the campaign.
