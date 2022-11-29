There's simply no power to 'clean' nuclear energy claim

In 2020, the Minerals Council of Australia suggested that any new energy source would need to produce energy at $60-$80 a megawatt hour in order to be able to enter the market. At the same time, the CSIRO estimated that SMR power would cost between $258-$338/MWh, dropping to $129-$336 by 2030. This is not competitive with solar energy at $50-$55/MWh or wind power at $50-$65/MWh and dropping.