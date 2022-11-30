Driver crashed his car into Wangaratta house while drunk

A drink-driver who crashed into a home has been told his actions could have had far worse consequences.
Blake Thomas Marlborough, the Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard, had been drinking at a Cribbes Road home on April 22 when he decided to get behind the wheel.
He jumped into a maroon Toyota Camry with a friend, travelled on Murdoch Road, drove over a traffic island and went onto the wrong side of the road.
After passing through a give way sign he crashed into a wooden home.
His friend in the car was left bloodied by the impact of the crash.
The learner driver was spoken to by police at 11.05pm, and Marlborough admitted to his actions.
He underwent a breath test and was taken by officers to the Wangaratta police station, where he returned a reading of 0.142 about two hours after his last drink.
He said he'd had about half a slab of beer and some bourbon.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard he had driven the vehicle about 400 metres before the crash, and the passenger in the car was also drunk.
Marlborough claimed to have swerved to avoid hitting a cat in the moments before the impact.
The damaged home was vacant at the time.
"It coulda been real bad," Marlborough told magistrate Ian Watkins, who had asked what would have happened if someone had been at the home.
"It was just a bad mistake I made one night, and I won't do it again obviously."
The abattoir worker was fined $1800 with further costs, and banned from driving for two years.
"You were very lucky that you and your mate weren't more seriously injured than you were," Mr Watkins said.
