Man drove 30 metres, hit tree, blew 0.248 in Christmas Eve crash

A man who crashed his car into a tree after driving just 30 metres blew a massive reading after the incident.
Patrick Ndizeye had been drinking beers all day before crashing on Christmas Eve and abusing bystanders.
Police were called to Peeler Street, Wodonga, after Ndizeye crashed his Mitsubishi sedan while travelling south about 6.35pm.
He was bleeding from his mouth when officers arrived, but refused any treatment.
A breath test was conducted which returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.248.
He was taken to the Wodonga hospital emergency department after complaining of chest and shoulder pain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ndizeye was banned from driving on the day and faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he admitted to drink-driving after early denials to police.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted it was a "massive reading".
The court heard Ndizeye was born in the Congo and had lived in a Kenyan refugee camp, where his family remained, and had moved to Australia on a humanitarian visa in 2018.
"It wouldn't do his family any good if he was injured and couldn't work, or worse yet, killed," Mr Dunn said.
"What possessed him to think that he could drive?"
"He's lucky he didn't hurt himself or someone else.
"There'd be no insurance for the car, it's all a total loss, really."
Mr Dunn imposed a two-year driving ban with a $1200 fine, but said he would not impose a conviction.
"I do that because he's come here as a refugee from another country, and he's hopeful of bringing his children over here, so I wouldn't want there to be a black mark against his name for his first offence," the magistrate told the court.
"But he wouldn't want to come back."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.