Members of a community group are anxiously awaiting a determination from the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on their application to suspend the lakeside cinema development in Benalla.
Advocate Jane Rushworth said two weeks had passed since her group made their submission to VCAT, with a response from the community justice body expected "any day".
"There is deep concern at the level of consultation with the community, which is viewed generally as inadequate," Ms Rushworth said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There is concern about information dissemination and the gaps."
Early works have already begun on the redevelopment of Benalla's visitor information centre, which will include a cinema and cafe and be attached to the Benalla Historical Museum.
Ms Rushworth joined forces with David Blore to fight the $3 million development they argue to be "highly controversial" and inappropriately located.
The two long-term Benalla residents, who are representing the 2000 voices of signatories to their petition, applied to VCAT seeking a halt to work pending the release of further detail, particularly as to whether the lakeside site was flood resilient.
The case was considered by VCAT at a hearing earlier this month.
Ms Rushworth said she hoped more information would emerge from Benalla Rural City Council as a result of the costly VCAT submission.
"There has been a regular and consistent request for a copy of the business case to be made available to the community," Ms Rushworth said.
"Even through the VCAT process, that has not emerged," she said.
To cover expenses for the lobby group to make its submission, Ms Rushworth has organised an online fundraiser.
"It took a VCAT hearing to be able to view for the first time the final building elevations, including levels showing the tiered floor for the cinema being below flood level," Ms Rushworth said.
"This VCAT decision will provide an important reference for future Benalla building applications."
His amendment was not seconded.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.