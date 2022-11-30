The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Revamping current Albury hospital site is an absurdity!

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury MP Justin Clancy, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in Albury last month. One reader says all Border politicians need to unite to fight for a new hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser

We must unite over new hospital

Revamping the current site is an absurdity! Even if it ends up being 10 storeys high, and accompanied by a 10 storey car park, by the time it is actually built and ready for occupation, life will have changed for the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.