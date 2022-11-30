YOUR SAY: Revamping current Albury hospital site is an absurdity!

Revamping the current site is an absurdity! Even if it ends up being 10 storeys high, and accompanied by a 10 storey car park, by the time it is actually built and ready for occupation, life will have changed for the Border.
Thurgoona and Baranduda are growing at an alarming rate, and both have excellent sites available. I feel the powers that be are only looking short-term.
Even looking longer term means whatever is quoted as the cost of a greenfield build, will undoubtedly blow out every year.
One thing Albury-Wodonga people cannot afford to be now is be parochial.
Politicians on both sides of the Border and all sides of Parliament need to unite as one voice, working with the local health boards to achieve a facility that we can all be proud of, and which serves us well into the future (further than the next 10-15 years).
The promised cash input from both sides to "fix" the current building, needs to be firmly rejected but firmly requested to be redirected to a completely new medical service.
A big change for the Border, but the regional cancer centre is a great example of a positive will.
For years now your climate change-denying correspondent David Everist has been perpetuating the myth that at some time in the past someone said that our dams would never fill.
Tim Flannery is often credited with saying this, but what he actually said was that in hot dry conditions the ground dries out and water that would previously have flowed into rivers and dams is absorbed by the dry earth.
Now that we have overflowing dams Everist triumphantly points to this as proof that the climate isn't changing. He did it again recently (On The Wallaby, November 26) when he wrote "Our dams will never fill we were told time and time again".
Actually what we have been told time and time again is that the changing climate will give us more extreme weather events, which is exactly what we are seeing.
Three flood-filled La Nina years in a row following an El Nino and spectacular bushfires, anyone except David Everist surely sees this as more extreme weather events. It's time to stop publishing this nonsense.
