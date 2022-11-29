A Hume League grand final berth has become a fairly elusive task for Howlong coach Emma Pargeter.
But it's not deterring her, quite the opposite rather.
Pargeter has signed on to coach the Spiders' A-grade contingent for a fifth year after coming within striking distance of the big dance in 2022.
This time around, she wants to go all the way to the promised land.
"I was really happy with our season last year, it almost seems like ages ago now but it had its fair share of ups and downs," she said.
"The girls were such a great group and we all got along really well, but then we also had the challenges of injuries and COVID and different things throughout the year as well.
"We made the prelim, but we were also disappointed we didn't make the grand final.
"We felt like we could have had a good crack if we did make it, so it's definitely our goal next season to go one better."
Under the guidance of Pargeter, Howlong has been a staple in the competition's finals bracket, and even in the years leading up to her coaching tenure.
As for what's kept her at the Spiders all this time - that can be summed up in two words; club culture.
"I think I'm really lucky; every year I've had great groups of girls to coach," she said.
"The fact that we keep doing a little bit better every year is also pretty motivating - we're always trying to go one better.
"Our B, C and C-res coaches are really supportive, and their teams were really successful last year so there's always a good vibe around the club."
Pargeter said her playing nucleus is sticking around, granting the re-appointed Spiders coach welcomed continuity ahead of another year at the helm.
As she pointed out, it's somewhat of a luxury not often afforded during her time at Howlong.
"It's probably the first time in a little while where we won't have too many changes to the team," she said.
"It can be an unknown, but I'm still really happy with the team we have and the girls are all pretty keen to see what next season brings."
