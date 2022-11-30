Wurtz edged out Star by one game in the Albury Tennis Association's section 1 ladies on Tuesday.
A thriller was played between Wurtz's Kara Curphey, Helen Curtis, Carol Sewell and Denise Kleinig and Star's Sally Bulle, Merron Wilson, Di Star and Gail McNeil, with the former winning by one game - three sets apiece, 32 games to 31 games.
Sands' Jennie Kotzur, Dee Gordon, Jenny McInerney and Abby Paton lost the first two sets to Landy but regrouped to claim the remaining four sets and the win, four sets, 35 games to two sets, 28 games.
In section 2, despite two close tie-breakers Semmler won overwhelmingly against Aylmore six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 20 games.
Scammell narrowly defeated Sheil three sets apiece, 26 games to 24 games.
In the section 3 competition, Antone's Norelle Webb, June Kent and Enid Antone defeated Cannon two sets, 24 games to one set, 19 games. Antone shone winning her sets for the day.
