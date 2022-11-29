The Border Mail
Albury and Wodonga share free Wi-Fi network after service was separated

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:05am, first published 7:00am
The free Wi-Fi will be available at Albury and Wodonga council facilities, including offices, libraries, community centres, parks and recreation areas and sporting facilities.

Albury and Wodonga now share a combined Wi-Fi network, so Border residents can travel from one city to the other without having to log in and log out when they move between the two council's facilities.

