Albury and Wodonga now share a combined Wi-Fi network, so Border residents can travel from one city to the other without having to log in and log out when they move between the two council's facilities.
Both cities already had Wi-Fi, but under the Two Cities One Community action plan the councils created a single network to improve residents' convenience.
An initial six month trial of the integrated public Wi-Fi network will be rolled out to facilities owned by both councils, including council offices, libraries, community centres, parks and recreation areas and sporting facilities.
The new single public Wi-Fi network will appear as __AlburyWodongaFreeWifi.
Once logged in, users can move between council facilities in both Albury and Wodonga. The Public Wi-Fi Map shows where to access free Wi-Fi.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
