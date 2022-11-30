A magistrate has castigated a young Wodonga man for "a crime of stupidity" where he and his father threatened a teenager boy over fishing rods.
But Chris Halburd told Joshua Jon Manley in Albury Local Court his offending was in a different category to that of his father, who had a criminal record where he did not.
Manley's offending also was not as serious as his father, Mr Halburd said, as the older man recklessly damaged a door on their way out of the Springdale Heights house.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"In my view you're less criminally responsibility than your father," he said, which means there was no parity on sentencing.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin placed Johnathon Justin Manley on a 14-month community correction order and fined him $2400 last week.
But his son, 26, received a far more lenient sentence, being placed on a two-year conditional release order without conviction.
Joshua Manley had admitted to the aggravated break and enter and intimidation charges.
Mr Halburd said it was notable that Manley's father was in effect the instigator in the crimes, whereas the younger man tried to stop the intimidation of the victim.
The incident happened at a house in Sylvania Avenue, North Albury, on February 5 about 4pm.
Manley and his father forced their way into the home, then began banging on the door of the bathroom in which the victim was hiding.
Johnathon Manley yelled out "I'll kill you" then Joshua Manley threatened "come out ... or I'll bash you".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.