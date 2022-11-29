Homemade gun found in Wodonga car search with ice, scales, cash

Police have found a homemade firearm and a cache of other weapons and drugs during a vehicle stop in Wodonga.
It's alleged Bradley Leitch had a device he had modified to shoot .22 rounds in his white Holden Commodore on Brockley Street on Monday afternoon.
Officers had intercepted the vehicle about 7.20pm and thought Leitch - who already had a string of other matters pending in court - appeared nervous.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard a check found four bags containing methamphetamine weighing 3.28 grams, scales, $1238 in cash, a modified knife and a hammer.
Officers examined a cartridge usually used in bolt guns to euthanise cattle.
It's alleged the device was modified to fire bullets.
"In other words, it's a gun," magistrate Peter Dunn told the court.
The court heard the ice was a trafficable amount and that Leitch was banned from possessing firearms.
Officers expressed concern his behaviour had been escalating.
It's alleged Leitch had a Taser in his vehicle at a Wodonga McDonald's on November 5.
Police also intercepted his vehicle on September 19 after spotting the car on Vermont Street.
A search allegedly found ice, GHB, a hunting knife, hammer and a glass pipe.
Leitch had to be capsicum sprayed after trying to run off from police.
Other charges relate to an incident where a woman woke to find Leitch in her home.
"Particularly in the last couple of months things have escalated with drugs and weapons, and the possession thereof," Sergeant Penny Lawler said in opposing bail.
Leitch made his own bail application and said "I'm trying to do the right thing".
"When were you going to do that, you were in possession of a firearm yesterday?" Mr Dunn asked.
"Yeah, small steps your honour," he replied.
Leitch's mother told the court her son had been on a downward spiral.
"Frankly at the moment he's a menace to himself and the community," Mr Dunn said, refusing bail, with the case to return on January 24.
