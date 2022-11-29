Councillor Dean Rees has been re-elected mayor of Wangaratta Council for a fifth consecutive term, with councillor Harry Bussell to serve again as his deputy.
Both councillors were re-elected to their roles unopposed at the council's November meeting on Tuesday.
"Another year means another year of solid work for the whole team and stability knowing that we'll be moving ahead with the current leadership," Cr Rees said.
"I am certainly looking forward to it because we have a lot of projects in the midst at the moment."
Cr Rees pointed to the King Valley Prosecco Road Revitalisation Project, incorporating $4 million from the state government to deliver road upgrades to cope with heavy vehicles and increasing traffic.
He said he was the right person to continue in the role, particularly to see out election deals struck with the returned government following the Victorian election.
Following his election, and after a brief applause, Cr Rees chaired the re-election of Cr Bussell to the position of deputy mayor.
Cr Rees has announced he will stand down from council at the end of his term in November 2024 to focus on his business and family.
"It will be eight years on council and hopefully it will be six years as the mayor," Cr Rees said.
"I would love to do a sixth year and then I will be stepping aside."
Having been successfully consecutively reinstated as mayor for five years, Cr Rees said he would prefer if the mayoral election and term were biennial instead of each year.
The Act requires that council resolve if a mayor and deputy mayor will serve a one-year or a two-year term ahead of each election. At the meeting on Tuesday, the council voted for another twelve-month term.
"I think they should be for a minimum two years, that's me personally. My other councillors are happy to continue with that twelve month basis," Cr Rees said.
"They feel that it has always been that way and they don't want to change it in case somebody else wants to try to have a run in the following year."
