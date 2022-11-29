The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Figures from Indigenous community respond to Nationals' decision to oppose Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mural featuring Ash Barty, Adam Goodes, Jessica Mauboy, Eddie Mabo, Cathy Freeman, David Gulpilil, Archie Roach and Gary Foley which can be found at Deniliquin High School. Picture from Facebook.

Nationals MPs' decision to oppose an Indigenous Voice to Parliament could cause trouble in regional areas, the manager of an Aboriginal organisation believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.