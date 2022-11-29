Joe Richards landed a dream move to Collingwood on Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old will move straight from the Ovens and Murray to the AFL after being taken by the Pies with pick 48 in the national draft.
Richards, dubbed 'the bolter from bush,' makes the switch from Wangaratta, where his outstanding displays over the last few seasons had recruiters rushing to watch him play.
"I couldn't be happier for Joe," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid said.
"Me and my wife were watching it and we looked at each other and had a real good smile.
"He's done everything and he deserves this opportunity.
"What this shows is if you keep working at it and keep honing your craft, which Joey does every training session, you never know what might happen.
"It's a great story and hopefully a lot of kids can take something out of it.
"I'm not going to lie, I was sitting here the whole night hoping he'd end up at Collingwood.
"I'm absolutely rapt for him, his family and his girlfriend.
"It's great for them and they'll enjoy tonight."
Earlier in the night, two Murray Bushrangers were drafted.
