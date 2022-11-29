It took some nerve, but Belvoir hung tough to hunt down Wodonga to claim its second win of CAW's T20 competition.
Batting first, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start before Will Ashton found the hands of Baylee Jerram on 12.
Bryce Garvey looked well on the way to a patient half century, but was forced to exit when Jay Barker ran him out on 33.
Tom Johnson (23) kept the run rate ticking over, but Belvoir stifled the run rate to see Wodonga finish on 7/106.
David Perkins was a force, taking 4-20.
Chasing the game, the Eagles were staring down the barrel of defeat at 6-30 before Jerram came in clutch with a game-saving 34 not out, leading Belvoir to the spoils.
"It was a bit up and down to be honest," Belvoir captain Drew Cameron said.
"Wodonga got started well with the bat but we pegged them back really well.
"With the bat we were 5-20 odd so we didn't start that well, but that's T20, we want to back our players to play with freedom.
"There comes a time where someone needs to knuckle down, and that was Baylee Jerram, he batted superbly."
Elsewhere, North Albury completed a successful run chase of New City, with Ash Borella (67) and Matt Condon (40) starring for the Hoppers during the six wicket victory.
St Pats were firing on all cylinders as they rolled Lavington, while Tallangatta chased down East Albury's total with three overs to spare.
Lastly, Wodonga Raiders had the bye.
